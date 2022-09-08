Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 7: Plainfield North golf edges Oswego East

BOYS GOLF
Plainfield North 142, Oswego East 162
Connor Banks shot a 38 and Long Hong a 39 to pace the Wolves (6-3, 6-2) at Fox Bend. Andy Lewis posted a 41 and Eric Lewis a 44.
Manteno 185, Seneca 189, Dwight 194, Henry 207
Seneca’s Grant Siegel and Dwight’s Jack Groves were co-medalists at The Creek Golf Club.
La Salle-Peru 164, Morris 165, Plano 287
Contributing for Plano were Chris Schweitzer, Adam Kee, Trenton Waskow, and Camden Winkler.
Ottawa 151, Rochelle 166, Sandwich 176
Noah Campbell shot a 40, Kai Kern and Chance Lange 45 and Dino Barbanente 46 for Sandwich (8-5, 1-4) at Deer Park Golf Course.
GIRLS GOLF
Oswego Co-Op d. Romeoville (Tuesday)
Oswego Co-Op shot a 176 to improve the team’s dual meet record to 5-1 on the season and in conference play. Katelin Hong shot a 38, Kendall Grant a 45, Katie Johnsen a 45 and Annabelle Williams a 48.
GIRLS TENNIS
Yorkville 6, Plainfield South 1
Kaitlyn Hix and Paige Phillips won singles matches and the Foxes swept all four doubles matches.
Yorkville JV 7, Plainfield South 0
Lila Tellone, Sophia Angername and Christie Silva won singles matches and Yorkville also swept at doubles.