September 07, 2022
Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 7: Plainfield North golf edges Oswego East

By Joshua Welge

BOYS GOLF

Plainfield North 142, Oswego East 162

Connor Banks shot a 38 and Long Hong a 39 to pace the Wolves (6-3, 6-2) at Fox Bend. Andy Lewis posted a 41 and Eric Lewis a 44.

Manteno 185, Seneca 189, Dwight 194, Henry 207

Seneca’s Grant Siegel and Dwight’s Jack Groves were co-medalists at The Creek Golf Club.

La Salle-Peru 164, Morris 165, Plano 287

Contributing for Plano were Chris Schweitzer, Adam Kee, Trenton Waskow, and Camden Winkler.

Ottawa 151, Rochelle 166, Sandwich 176

Noah Campbell shot a 40, Kai Kern and Chance Lange 45 and Dino Barbanente 46 for Sandwich (8-5, 1-4) at Deer Park Golf Course.

GIRLS GOLF

Oswego Co-Op d. Romeoville (Tuesday)

Oswego Co-Op shot a 176 to improve the team’s dual meet record to 5-1 on the season and in conference play. Katelin Hong shot a 38, Kendall Grant a 45, Katie Johnsen a 45 and Annabelle Williams a 48.

GIRLS TENNIS

Yorkville 6, Plainfield South 1

Kaitlyn Hix and Paige Phillips won singles matches and the Foxes swept all four doubles matches.

Yorkville JV 7, Plainfield South 0

Lila Tellone, Sophia Angername and Christie Silva won singles matches and Yorkville also swept at doubles.