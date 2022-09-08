Plano police reports / Sept. 8, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Yorkville resident arrested

Plano police arrested Jean L. Friend, 66, of the 200 block of River Street, Yorkville, at 8:11 p.m. Sept. 2 at a store in the 6800 block of Route 34 on a charge of retail theft. Police said Friend was booked at the police station and then later released pending an appearance on the charge at the Kendall County Courthouse.