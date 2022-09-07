Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 6: Newark volleyball beats Seneca, improves to 10-0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Newark d. Seneca 25-23, 25-14
Lauren Ulrich had seven assists and five kills, Grace Thrall four kills and three blocks and Taylor Kruser 15 digs for Newark (10-0, 2-0).
Rochelle d. Plano 25-18, 25-13
Alexa Sobieszczyk and Alex Bishop each had three kills for Plano. Emily Santolin had 12 digs.
Ottawa d. Sandwich 25-21, 25-19
Claire Allen had eight kills, Alexis Sexton eight assists and three kills, Alana Stahl seven digs and three kills and Kaylin Herren four kills and two blocks for the Indians (3-6, 0-1).
Parkview Christian 2, Homeschool Resource Center 0
BOYS SOCCER
Plano 9, Sandwich 1
Christ Keleba had four goals and assisted a fifth and Santiago Cervantes had two goals and two assists for Plano (6-3-1, 1-2).
Kayden Page scored the lone goal for Sandwich. Johnathon Carlson had seven saves in goal for the Indians (1-7, 0-2).
Joliet West 3, Oswego East 2
Homeschool Resource Center 7, Parkview Christian 3
GIRLS GOLF
Roanoke Benson 213, Seneca 240
Julia Hogan shot a 52 and Addison Stiegler a 58 to pace Seneca at The Creek in Morris.
BOYS GOLF
Hinckley-Big Rock 189, Plano 260
Competing for Plano were Camden Winkler, Adam Kee, Tristan Waskow, Braden Lee and Christopher Schweitzer.
Kaneland 161, Sandwich 167, Morris 169
Nick Sullivan shot a 40, and Noah Campbell and Doug Taxis each posted a 43 to pace the Indians at Edgebrook. Dino Barbanente shot a 51 for Sandwich (8-3).
Seneca 195, Woodland 215
Kaleb Powell earned medalist honors with a Seneca record 42 at Wolf Creek Golf Club.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sandwich
Sandwich hosted its first home meet of the season at Silver Springs. Sandwich had the top three spots in the girls race with Sunny Weber first in 20:12 followed by Joanna Rivera (21:49) and Emily Urbanski (21:38). Sandwich had four of the top 10 individuals in the boys race. Max Cryer was second in 17:09, Wyatt Miller fifth in 17:58, Hudson Wills sixth in 17:59 and Dayton Beatty seventh in 18:05.
GIRLS TENNIS
Yorkville JV 4, Oswego East 3
Sophia Angername and Christy Silva won singles matches and Kylie Weyer/Charlotte Chaloka and Hanna Aarroyo/Olivia Gauss won doubles matches for the Foxes.