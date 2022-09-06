Montgomery to start flushing water mains in village, Boulder Hill Sept. 12

The Montgomery Public Works Department will begin flushing water mains in the village and the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision during the weeks of Sept. 12, 19 and 26.

Flushing may take additional time depending on weather and unforeseen circumstances. The procedure clears sediment from the water distribution lines, helps maintain water quality and verifies proper operation of fire hydrants.

Residents are encouraged to refrain from washing laundry when flushing is performed in or near their neighborhood, as temporary discolored water may cause laundry staining. Residents should run their cold water taps, with strainers removed, to clean out any sediment entering the water lines inside the home. Public works crews will flush hydrants from about 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, according to the following schedule:

Week of Sept. 12: Areas east of Orchard Road to Hill Avenue (includes Parkview Estates) and north of Route 30 (Seasons Ridge) up to Ashland Avenue.

Week of Sept. 19: Unincorporated Boulder Hill, south of Route 30 to Circle Drive West and from Route 25 to Douglas Road; within the village of Montgomery, Lakewood Creek West, Fairfield Way and Foxmoor.

Week of Sept. 26: Subdivisions west of Orchard Road to Big Bend Road and from Galena Road to Jericho Road, including Montgomery Crossings, Lakewood Creek, Blackberry Crossing, Blackberry Crossing West, Huntington Chase, Balmorea, Orchard Prairie North and Saratoga Springs. In addition, the Boulder Hill subdivision flushing work will continue.

For information about the hydrant flushing program, call the Montgomery Public Works Department at 630-896-9241 or visit montgomeryil.org.