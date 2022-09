A 24 year-old Sandwich man was injured in a motor vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in unincorporated Fox Township.

In a statement, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred at 4:35 p.m. Sept. 3 in the area of Sandy Bluff Road and Millhurst Road southwest of Plano.

The sheriff’s office said the injured man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injureis.