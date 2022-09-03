Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record

Compiled from articles published in the Kendall County Record, 1864-present

September, 2012

Christopher Vaughn of Oswego was found guilty of first degree murder in the death of his wife and three children along Interstate 55 in Will County. Earlier this month, Theddias LeSure of Montgomery was sentenced to 50 years in the state prison for killing his brother and cousin by setting the house on fire.

September 2007

City officials are awaiting a proposal for a “lifestyle center” on the Countryside Center property at Route 34 and 47.

September 2002

A community “Patriot’s Walk” will be held Sept. 11 to remember those who died in terrorist attacks a year ago. The route follows Somonauk Street and Church Street and the road’s center line on the route has been repainted red, white and blue.

September 1997

A group of Plano area land owners announced that they have signed an agreement that they will not sell their land for the construction of a proposed NASCAR racetrack.

September 1992

Yorkville’s first Hometown Days was held on Van Emmon Street and in the east alley downtown. It was a two-day event.

Ground was broken for the extension of Orchard Road from Galena Road in Montgomery south to Route 34.

September 1987

The Kendall County Board is exploring the possibility of building a golf course on 31 acres just west of the Harris Forest Preserve on Route 71.

September 1982

George Ryan, Speaker of the Illinois House and Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, was in Kendall County last week to hand over the deed to the former rest area on Route 34 to the Village of Oswego President Milton Penn.

September 1977

Funeral services were held for brand new YHS basketball coach John Keller. He had just taken the job that summer, moving from Geneseo where had some outstanding teams. Keller, 39, died of complications from acute appendicitis.

September 1972

An earthquake rocked the area for about 25 seconds Sept. 15. The ‘moderate’ tremor hit about 5 on the Richter scale and no damage was reported. Officials said they estimate the location of the earth rupture or fault was somewhere between Aurora and Morris.

September 1967

A police chase which started in Crest Hill ended in death on Caton Farm Road east of Route 47. Crest Hill Officer James Nink, 36 and John Varmin of Joliet were both killed after their cars were unable to navigate a curve in the road. Varmin was accused of rifling a telephone coin box in Crest Hill, according to a police radio report from Nink. Speeds were has high as 100 miles per hour in the chase. Kendall County police had set up road blocks at Caton Farm and Route 47, less than a mile from where the accident took place. (Caton Farm has since been rerouted, eliminating the curves.)

September 1962

Dedication services and open house were held recently at the new Charles B. Phillips Library in Newark. The library is a gift from Mr. Phillips of Aurora, who spent his early years in Newark.

September 1957

Schools opened with 495 in the grade schools, up 36 from last year. The high school is at 263, up 28 from last year. Gordon Campbell is principal at the high school.

September 1952

From an ad paid for by the Kendall County Republican Central Committee:

On Monday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m., Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower will drive through Yorkville on Route 47 from Aurora to Route 71 and on to Ottawa. This will be your opportunity to see the Next President of the United States. Never in the history of this community has a Presidential Candidate given us such an opportunity. Let’s all be on hand to give “Ike” the welcome he deserves.

September 1947

The Kendall County Rural Chorus is busy rehearsing for the fall festival. The chorus will present a group of religious numbers. In addition there will be a pageant depicting the history of Kendall County and the coronation of the Harvest Queen.

September 1942

The Yorkville Salvage Committee rounded up 11,675 points of scrap metal. The men worked like beavers and householders parted with many a “come in handy sometime” to make the total.

September 1937

Ira Perkins of Yorkville has been given the general contract for building the new Farm Bureau building including a cold storage locker plant on Van Emmon Street in Yorkville. Every effort is being made to have the building completed early this winter in order that the cold storage plan may be utilize for the early winter butchering season.

September 1932

The highway commissioner of Bristol Township completed repairs on the Blackberry bridge on River Road Tuesday. They put in eight new I-beams and replanked the floor of the bridge and also put on a new railing and painted the railing. The commissioner regrets that he cannot paint the bridge at this time. This is due to the fact that the bridge, which was built in1895, was very much in need of the I-beams, and the expense was so great there were not sufficient funds to permit painting it. However, the bridge is in much better condition and is much safer.

September 1927

Please remember this when loading your motor car for the road. The new law, passed by the last session of the legislature says “the maximum width of any vehicle and its load shall not exceed eight feet.” Some of our big trucks might take this into consideration as well as the fact they are entitled to only a half the road and that taken on the side and not in the middle.

September 1922

Russell Naden of Plattville left Tuesday to attend the University of Illinois.

September 1917

Mrs. Ella Hill, Mrs. W.A. Colledge, Misses Frances Hill, Grace Reddock and May Spridgen have successfully finished the course of making surgical supplies and have been appointed as instructors in the preparation of Red Cross surgical supplies.

September 1912

The burning out of a railroad bridge on the Fox River line near Dayton played havoc with the service of the line. The afternoon passenger train from Streator was held up and was five hours late getting into Yorkville, arriving about 9:30.

September 1907

The Yorkville Post Office was robbed, the thief also taking a horse and rig from the Armbruster and Needham barn with which to make his get-away. The horse was found near Plainfield the next day, but the buggy and harness not till later.

September 1902

The Kendall County Fair is now in full swing for about the 50th time.

September 1897

The Kendall County Fair of 1897 broke all the records. Biggest Crowds. Fastest Horses. Quickest time. Best Exhibits. Hot Ball Game, Hotter Weather. It was the 44th annual.

September 1892

Threshing will soon be over about here; grain is turning out poorly.

September 1887

Mr. Tarbox of the north side is doing a big business in the brick line; furnishing bricks for the courthouse, school house and the Cotton building.

September 1882

Fred Armbruster had three fingers badly bruised in the colendars at the old Mill Friday. At the same old paper mill John Hable had three fingers broken as they were making repairs.

September 1877

For the best tea in Kendall County, call on Welsh and Myron Liscon, Lisbon, Ill. Buy your patent medicines from George R. Lee and Charles E. Moore, Yorkville.

September 1872

The latest invention out for the benefit of nice young men on small salaries is a patent reversible inverting shirt with two bosoms and a collar on each end, warranted to wear four weeks without washing.

September 1867

The government engineers engaged in surveying the Fox River passed through Yorkville on Saturday on their way to Aurora where the survey ends. They have run the line from Ottawa. A report will be ready for Congress at its next session when we may know something of the cost to make our river navigable. Lewis Steward of Plano estimates the dams and locks can be built for $200,000 and is sanguine that work will be done, as the improvements in the water power will more than pay the cost of the work. The Fox Valley is sure to be a great manufacturing district in no distant day.