Sandwich Public Library District announces upcoming programs

The Sandwich Public Library District offers the following programs. All programs are free and open to the public, with registration required unless otherwise noted. For information, visit sandwichpld.org or call 815-786-8308.

Outdoor Movie Night: Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m. There’s nothing like going to an outdoor movie night. Bring your own snacks and blankets or lawn chairs. Parking begins at 7:30 p.m.; screening begins at dusk.

Afternoon in Neverland: Sept. 17, 2 p.m. For ages 3 and older. Off to Neverland! Come to the library to hear the classic tale of the boy who refused to grow up, then meet Peter and Tinker Bell in person.

Exploring Yoga: Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m. Yoga isn’t for an elite few who can wrap their legs around their head—it’s available to everyone, all abilities and body types. In this session, Jen Penn will introduce you to yoga props that will help you achieve more accessible poses. Come to learn, appreciate, and explore, even if you’ve never heard of savasana. You may bring a yoga mat, but it is not required. Questions are encouraged. Register via phone or in person.

Teen Trivia Night: Sept. 22, 6 to 7 p.m. For ages 11 and older. Join in on some trivia that will test your knowledge on everything from history to Marvel. Winner will receive an Amazon gift card.

Autumn Take & Make: Sept. 26, 2 to 7 p.m. Stop by the library to do some fun, autumn-themed crafts, or grab one to take home with you. No registration required. All ages welcome.

Young Adult Meet-Up: Sept. 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For ages 19 to 40. Connect with your peers while providing feedback to your library on how we can serve you best and what kind of events you’d like to see at the library in the future. Join us in the train car at Bull Moose Bar & Grille for appetizers, a free drink, and conversation. We want to hear your voice. Registration is available, but walk-ins are also welcome. To register, call the library or email Matthew at jonesm@sandwichpld.org.

Math Monday: Oct. 3, 6 p.m. For grades K-3. Learn and have fun at the same time. Come and play some math games at the library. You may even win a prize.