Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Sept. 1, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Boulder Hill property damage
Sheriff deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property that they took at 10:07 a.m. Aug. 29 in the 0-99 block of Sonora Road in Boulder Hill.
Motorist cited after crash
Sheriff’s deputies cited Jose Ferrer, 58, of the 600 block of Lafayette Street, Aurora, for driving without a valid license after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 12:07 p.m. Aug. 29 in the 800 block of John Street in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said no one was injured in the crash and Ferrer was released at the scene.
Trespass report taken
Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal trespass to property at 2:53 p.m. Aug. 29 in the 0-99 block of Riverside Drive in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.
ID theft under investigation
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of identity theft they took at 1:04 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 9000 block of Ridge Road in NaAuSay Township.
Domestic battery under investigation
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 0-99 block of Field Point Road in Boulder Hill.
95 mph in a 55 mph zone
Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Dylan Stephens, 20, of the 1500 block of Brentwood Place, Joliet, with speeding 95 mph in a 55 mph zone at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 28 in the area of Route 52 and Brisbin Road.
Property damage reported
Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 6:54 p.m. Aug 28 in the 8000 block of Walker Road in Kendall Township. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.
Two citations issued
Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Walter Jacquis III, 40, of the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive, Franklin Park, for impeding traffic and driving while license revoked at 9:21 p.m. Aug. 28 on Caton Farm Road near Autumn Fields Boulevard in NaAuSay Township.
92 mph in 55 mph zone
Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Raul Ibarra, 19, of the 8200 block of Waterbury Drive, Joliet, for speeding 92 mph in a 55 mph zone at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 28 on Ridge Road near Route 52 in Seward Township.
Boulder Hill property damage
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property that they took at 11:09 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 0-99 block of Pembrooke Road in Boulder Hill.
Assault, resisting arrest
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel L. Jacobs, 39, of the 9000 block of Route 34, Yorkville, at 1:20 a.m. Aug. 27 at his residence while responding to a report of a domestic incident. The sheriff’s office said Jacobs was charged with aggravated assault to a peace officers and resisting a peace officer. He was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville for processing.
Robbery report under investigation
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a robbery they took at 2:19 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 0-100 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill.
Man arrested on warrants
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Salvador Mendoza Jr., 46 of the 3800 block of Ruby Street, Schiller Park, at 10:43 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 1100 block of Cornell Lane, Yorkville, on two DuPage County warrants for failure to appear in court on charges of driving while license revoked. Mendoza was taken into custody and taken to the county jail for processing.
ID theft under investigation
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of identity theft they took at 3:18 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 1900 block of Winchester Court in NaAuSay Township.
Obstruction incident
Sheriff’s deputies are continuing their investigation into an incident in which deputies responding at 6:18 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 300 block of east Abe Street in Plano were obstructed in their attempt to serve civil process paperwork.
Warrant arrest after traffic stop
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Logan A. Hoogeveen, 27, of the 1700 block of Marilyn Lane, Montgomery, after they stopped the vehicle he was driving at 11:04 p.m. Aug. 25 in the area of Route 30 and Briarcliff Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Hoogeveen was transported to the county jail for processing when it was determined he was wanted on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis.
One injured in Grove Road crash
A 30-year-old Minooka resident was injured in a traffic crash at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of Grove Road and Reservation Road in Oswego Township, according to the sheriff’s office. Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics transported the injured motorist to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.
Retail theft under investigation
Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a retail theft at 9:12 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 17000 block of Ridge Road, Seward Township. The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the incident is continuing.
Warrant arrest
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Latacia Bailey, 49, of the 800 block of May Street, Aurora, on a Kane County warrant for retail theft after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 2:44 p.m. Aug. 24 on Fernwood Road near Woodridge Road in Boulder Hill. Bailey was transported to the county jail for processing.
Battery at jail under investigation
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an incident involving the aggravated battery to a peace officer that occurred at the county jail at 8:40 p.m. Aug. 24.
Eavesdropping under investigation
Sheriff’s deputies took a report of eavesdropping at 9:27 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 0-99 block of Aldon Court in Boulder Hill. The incident remains under investigation.
Driving while license revoked
Sheriff’s deputies cited Miciela D. Hollis, 24, of the 16000 block of Hidden River Drive, Plainfield, for driving on a revoked license after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 9:23 p.m. Aug. 24 on Route 126 near Schlapp Road in NaAuSay Township.
Motorist cited for aggravated speeding
Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Rodney Purdy, 23, of the 1600 block of South Drexel Avenue, South Holland, for aggravated speeding after they stopped his vehicle at 8:03 a.m. Aug. 23 for traveling 95 mph in a 55 mph zone in the area of Route 47 and Plattville Road in Lisbon Township.
Motorist cited for aggravated speeding
Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Cody Cabada, 24, of the 800 block of Armstrong Street, Morris, for aggravated speeding after they stopped the vehicle he was driving for traveling 87 mph in a 55 mph zone at 8:53 a.m. Aug. 23 in the area of Route 47 and Newark Road in Lisbon Township.
Leaving the crash scene
Sheriff’s deputies issued multiple traffic citations including leaving the scene of a crash to Michael McManus, 58, of the 14000 block of South Naperville Road, Plainfield, at 11:12 a.m. Aug. 23. The sheriff’s office said they located McManus’ vehicle while investigating a report of a large construction vehicle damaging several power lines in the 7000 block of Galena Road in Bristol Township that had departed the area.
Tennessee man arrested
Sheriff’s deputies arrested William T. Kline, 26, of the 300 block of Short Road, Adamsville, Tennessee, at 6:22 p.m. Aug 23 while investigating a report of a domestic battery in the 200 block of Fernwood Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Kline was charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
DUI arrest
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Turmand D. Durden, 44, of the 6000 block of Colaris Drive, Joliet, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 12:39 a.m. Aug. 24 in the area of Bassett and and Riley drives in Joliet for a moving violation. The sheriff’s office said Durden was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for driving on a suspended license. He was transported to the county jail for processing.