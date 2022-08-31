Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 30: Sandwich’s Sunny Weber takes Sycamore Invite title

CROSS COUNTRY
Sandwich
Sandwich freshman Sunny Weber won her second meet of the season, winning the Sycamore Invite title in 19:01. Sandwich’s girls placed fifth as a team. Emily Urbanski was 33rd in 21:58, Erin Lissman was 49th in 22:59 and Hannah Treptow was 50th in 23:07.
On the boys side, Sandwich’s Max Cryer took 19th place in 17 minutes, 14 seconds, Wyatt Miller was 23rd in 17:49 and Dayton Beatty was 40th in 17:57 at the Sycamore Invite.
Seneca/Newark
Seneca/Newark’s Evelyn O’Connor was the meet champion in the girls race at a five-team invite at Ottawa with a winning time of 20:04. Austin Aldridge was the meet champion in the boys race with a time of 17:50 Both teams took first place as well. Top 10 finishes went to Ashley Alsvig (second), Gracie Steffes (fourth), Lily Mueller (seventh), Natalie Misener (ninth), Chris Poyner (third), and Logan Pasakarnis (fourth).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Newark d. Hiawatha 25-8, 25-10
Lauren Ulrich had five aces, three kills and seven assists, Addi Ness three kills and Dani Peshia five kills for Newark (4-0, 1-0).
Yorkville d. Geneva 25-19, 27-25
Keelyn Muell had eight kills, 10 assists, seven digs and two aces and Gabi Mays six kills, four aces and eight digs for Yorkville (4-3). Clare Knoll added five kills and six digs, Marie Reichman three assists and seven digs and Kayla Dudek seven assists and two digs for the Foxes.
TENNIS
Oswego 5, Yorkville 2 (JV)
The Foxes got wins from the No. 2 doubles teams of Madelyn Newell and Sarah Baise and the No. 4 doubles team of Elizabeth Strukel and Olivia Lapato.
BOYS GOLF
Sandwich 180, Seneca 182, Plano 254
Kadin Kern shot a 42, Noah Campbell a 45, Chance Lange a 46 and Kai Kern a 47 to lead the Indians to the dual meet win at Cedardell Golf Course.