Oswego’s Venue 1012 closing out summer with music of ABBA, AC/DC

Whether you are into feathery boas, shiny platform boots and the smooth disco sounds of ABBA or the black T-shirts, ripped jeans and heavy metal riffs of AC/DC, Oswego’s Venue 1012 has a concert to rock out the last days of summer.

The music starts with a free concert featuring Dancing Queen: An ABBA Tribute on Thursday, Sept. 1 and wraps up on Saturday, Sept. 3 with a ticketed concert showcasing AZ/DZ, an AC/DC tribute band with Pyromaniacs, the premier Def Leppard tribute.

“We’re celebrating Labor Day weekend and the end of the Allied First Bank Summer Event Series with two great events for all ages,” Village President Troy Parlier said in a news release. “It’s a great way to get together with family and friends and make memories with some fantastic music.”

Opening the holiday weekend on Sept. 1 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Dancing Queen will perform a free concert complete with fabulous flair, fashion and the musical precision and artistic moves of ABBA. This energetic group will have the crowd singing and moving along to hits like “Mamma Mia,” “Knowing Me Knowing You,” and “Dancing Queen.”

On Saturday, Sept. 3, a ticketed concert starts with opener Pyromaniacs at 6:30 p.m. and finishes with headliner AZ/DZ from 8:30 to 10: 30 p.m. Both bands are made up of musicians from St. Louis, Missouri and bring the best of the Def Leppard and AC/DC tribute experience in the Midwest to Oswego.

Pyromaniacs will have the crowd on their feet with its awesome guitar solos and striking vocal harmonies. The group promises to perform some of the older classic tunes of Def Leppard along with a great mix of ‘80s hits.

AZ/DZ will lull the crowd into a musical trance with a true AC/DC experience complete with rough edges and a fiery passionate performance from one of the greatest rock groups of all time.

Tickets cost $15 for ages 13 & up; $10 for active-duty military and veterans; and free for kids ages 12 and under.

Cold beverages including craft beer from Oswego Brewing Co., wine selections from Fox Valley Winery, Miller Lite and White Claws will be available for purchase at both events along with tasty fare from local food vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Outside food and beverage is not permitted at either event.

To learn more and buy tickets for Sept. 3, visit venue1012.com . Tickets are also available for purchase at the door.

Located at 1012 Station Drive in Oswego, Venue 1012 is an outdoor amphitheater run by the Village of Oswego. These concerts are presented by Allied First Bank as part of the Summer Event Series. For more information about Venue 1012 and fall events, visit venue1012.com.