City of Yorkville, School District Y115 work together to open preschool

YORKVILLE – The Future Foxes Preschool in Yorkville is a textbook case of intergovernmental cooperation.

The innovative enterprise is a joint effort by the city of Yorkville and School District Y115.

Tucked away and out of sight in a school district-owned building at 702 Game Farm Road between Yorkville Academy and the athletic stadium, the preschool is ready to open its doors on Sept. 8.

The new preschool, using curriculum supplied by the school district, is being operated by the city of Yorkville’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“You couldn’t ask for a better partnership,” Superintendent of Recreation Shay Remus said.

The preschool has an enrollment of about 100 and a waiting list, Remus said.

The school district renovated the building, creating two new classroom spaces, at a cost of about $47,000, district Director of Facility Operations Heather DiVerde said.

The city is reimbursing the school district for the cost, DiVerde said, and will not pay rent for the facility.

School Superintendent Tim Shimp said that state grant money obtained by the district was used to cover the cost of furnishings and learning supplies.

District Director of Student Services Melinda Lasky said that students from Yorkville High School’s pathway and field experience programs will have the opportunity to observe and assist at the preschool.

Indeed, the classrooms are equipped with two-way mirrors to allow the high school students to watch the preschoolers without attracting attention.

Each of the two classrooms is designed for a different program. One will serve 2- and 3-year-old students, while the other will be for 4-year-olds.

“We are ready to get them into action and engaged,” preschool teacher Emily Schreiber said.

“We’re looking for that kindergarten readiness,” Schreiber said. “We want them to be able to make a seamless transition to kindergarten.”

Other members of the preschool staff include Jen Wheeler, Marisa Barbanente, Molli Baumann and Brittany Gillingham.

Remus said the program is designed to get the youngsters used to a school environment.

“We’re trying to foster the children’s love for school,” Remus said.

“We’re working together and that’s what we’re supposed to do,” Yorkville School Board President Lynn Burks said of the effort by the city and school district.

“This is creating an opportunity that we are offering to our youngest learners and that will have long-term gain,” Burks said.