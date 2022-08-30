Girls volleyball: Lauren Ulrich does a little bit of everything to power Newark past pesky Sandwich

SANDWICH – Last season as a sophomore Newark volleyball standout Lauren Ulrich honed her craft in becoming an All-Area performer as a setter for the Norsemen.
This year, Ulrich’s role has changed with Newark first-year head coach P.J. McKinney asking the junior not only to set, but to use her tremendous offensive skills hitting and serving to help lead her ball club as well.
[ Photos: Newark vs. Sandwich volleyball ]
Ulrich did just that Monday evening at Sandwich, registering 12 of her deftly placed assists to go with eight digs, eight service points and five kills as she paced Newark to a 25-16, 25-21 non-conference victory over the very tenacious Indians.
“It’s definitely been more of a challenge for me this season and it’s kind of physically exhausting running all over the court at times,” Ulrich said with a chuckle. “Mentally it’s also challenging knowing I have to serve better, hit hard when I get set and dig defensively. I’m not just a setter anymore. So there’s much more responsibility on my shoulders, but I’m happy to have it.”
Newark, now 3-0 on the young season, has seen Ulrich embrace her new role with success in a multitude of ways to the delight of McKinney.
“I knew Sandwich would be scrappy tonight being the well coached team that they are,” McKinney said. “But I have a new rotation this year in which I want to make Lauren a hitter too with her skill. We expect her to be a leader because she’s played at the top level in club volleyball and she just knows the game so well and she hasn’t disappointed one bit.”
Newark saw Ulrich start by setting right side senior hitter Grace Thrall (seven kills) with three perfect chances early on. The lefty-hitting Thrall buried the trio to stake the Norsemen to an early 8-6 lead before junior Kodi Rizzo toed the service line.
Rizzo followed by reeling off six service points winners along with four aces, three in succession that gave Newark a commanding 14-6 advantage.
“It’s a lot of pressure when you have to serve right in front of a home school’s cheering section,” Rizzo said. “But I think I handled it pretty well, fed off that pressure and I really liked the result.”
The Indians could get no closer than four points throughout the rest of the opening set as the Norsemen went on to win by nine.
But the second set was a much different story with Sandwich battling to take a slim 12-11 advantage after an attack error by the Norsemen. Senior Claire Allen led the way for the home squad with eight kills and seven digs.
“We are definitely a very scrappy team this year and Claire is doing a phenomenal job on the outside for us,” Sandwich coach Selynda Kern said. “I thought we struggled with serve-receive at times against a very good team just like they’ve had in many years past. But I’m pretty happy because in all our years playing Newark, I think this has been the only time we’ve gotten to 20 against them. We had the lead in the second set so I’m proud of that.”
In addition to Allen, seniors Alexis Sexton (13 assists), Alana Stahl (seven points, two aces), Kaylin Herren (four kills), and Maddie Hill (five digs, four kills) also stood strong for the Indians.
But Newark would inch away after trailing by a tally in the second frame to secure the match. Junior Kiara Wesseh (seven kills, nine digs) pounded home a trio of winners including a left-side dagger from Ulrich that put the Norsemen ahead 22-20 before Ulrich’s serve yielded two more tallies to help secure the match for the visitors.
Senior libero Taylor Kruser also helped out with 10 digs for the Norsemen.
“I love this team and I love my new role,” Ulrich said. “Tonight was just an early step in keeping up the great volleyball tradition we have at Newark.”