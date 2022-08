The United Methodist Church of Plano sent 15 volunteers to Feed My Starving Children on July 29 to work bagging much-needed food for children in other countries. Together with other teams the group bagged 63 boxes to provide 13,608 meals for 37 children for a year. Volunteers included Pastor Steve Saunders; Tess and Andy Eggum; Lorna Anderson; Ed, Heidi, Megan and Katie Greenacre; Phyllis and Brian Day; Deb Rankin; Jeannie Benson; Edna Laury; Karen Oldeen; and Linda Oleson.