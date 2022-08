Open Roads ABATE chapter members turned back time as they traveled to Sycamore to participate in the 22nd annual Turn Back Time Car and Bike Show on July 31.

The group was selling tickets for an opportunity to win the ABATE of Illinois bike along with a 4-wheeler, cash prizes and an ABATE membership. The group also added three members during the event.

This event is a major fundraiser for ABATE’s Safety and Ed Program.