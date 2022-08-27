Senior Services Associates seeks volunteers for yard work

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP and Senior Services Associates has several volunteer opportunities available. These volunteer opportunities are for individuals aged 18 years old and over. A background check is required. Once volunteer enrollment information (enrollment form and background check) is processed, additional information will be provided concerning the assignment.

Gardener

The Yorkville office received a call from someone needing help with their garden. The caller’s landscape will be the volunteer’s canvas.

Yard work, chores volunteers

Seniors within Kendall County call the Yorkville Senior Services office often, requesting help with household tasks. They are grateful to have someone volunteer their time to help them with yard work tasks, such as shoveling snow, raking leaves and other home chores. This volunteer opportunity is for individuals 18 and older. A background check is required.

Anyone interested in any of these opportunities to give back to the community can email Deborah Lee Sheppard at dsheppard@seniorservicesassoc.org or call 630-553-5777.