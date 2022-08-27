August 27, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

July 2022 Kendall County Building Permits

July 2022 building permits issued

By Shaw Local News Network

July 5, garage, Jerome and Anne Denovellis, 7331 Galena Road, Bristol

July 5, swimming pool, Lorenzo and Teresa Lechuga, 115 Laurie Lane, Oswego

July 5, generator, Brian and Christine Olson, 1875 Winchester Court, Oswego

July 5, solar, Jose and Elizabeth Sucilla, 136 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery

July 18, house, Frank and Heather Gregorio, 7425 Fairway Drive, Yorkville

July 8, swimming pool, Diane Beck, 38 Wooden Bridge Drive, Yorkville

July 20, swimming pool, David Garrett and Lisa Vashkelis, 5475 Half Round Road, Oswego

July 20, swimming pool, Anthony and Ashley Triner, 5529 Whitetail Ridge Drive, Yorkville

July 7, deck, Edgar and Aelita Archbold, 6 Julius Court, Yorkville

July 8, deck, Diane Beck, 38 Wooden Bridge Drive, Yorkville

July 8, electrical upgrade, Branndon and Elizabeth Elsbree, 27 Royce Drive, Oswego

July 20, solar, Michael and Dayle Saar, 14 Timbercreek Drive, Yorkville

July 7, solar, May Zin, 104 Longbeach Road, Montgomery

July 19, solar, Benjamin and Michelle Kruser, 15174 Meadow Lane, Yorkville

July 20, solar, Michael and Cherie Bond, 232 Creek Road, Plano

July 12, solar, Vincent George Trust, 1378 Cherry Road, Oswego

July 25, accessory building, Arnulfo Carrera, 1700 Little Rock Road, Plano

July 22, accessory building, Rcube Farms, 1910 Route 52, Minooka

July 26, remodel, Justin Dimitri and Kelly Corstange, 8 E. Highland Drive, Bristol

July 22, farm building, Michael Romozzi and Whitney Begner, 14550 Budd Road, Yorkville

July 22, farm building, Rcube Farms, 1910 Route 52, Minooka

July 21, swimming pool, Kevin and Julie Vollmer, 7151 Golfview Court, Yorkville

July 22, swimming pool, Mario Castro and Luz Tavizon, 60 Fernwood Road, Montgomery

July 26, demolition, Galena Properties 1 LLC, 12100 A-C Galena Road, Plano

July 22, electrical upgrade, Joseph Phillips and James Manning, 6718 Whitewillow Road, Minooka

July 27, driveway, Armando and Laura Garcia, 37 Longbeach Road, Montgomery

July 28, house, James and Laura Hamman, 5951 Route 71, Oswego

July 28, generator, Gary and Deborah Remus, 100 Circle Drive, Montgomery

July 28, generator, Donald and Joan Hafenrichter, 26 W. Lexington Circle, Yorkville

July 28, solar, Jennifer Saavedra and Martin Cano, 12 Curtmar Court, Montgomery