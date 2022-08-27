July 2022 Kendall County Building Permits

July 5, garage, Jerome and Anne Denovellis, 7331 Galena Road, Bristol
July 5, swimming pool, Lorenzo and Teresa Lechuga, 115 Laurie Lane, Oswego
July 5, generator, Brian and Christine Olson, 1875 Winchester Court, Oswego
July 5, solar, Jose and Elizabeth Sucilla, 136 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery
July 18, house, Frank and Heather Gregorio, 7425 Fairway Drive, Yorkville
July 8, swimming pool, Diane Beck, 38 Wooden Bridge Drive, Yorkville
July 20, swimming pool, David Garrett and Lisa Vashkelis, 5475 Half Round Road, Oswego
July 20, swimming pool, Anthony and Ashley Triner, 5529 Whitetail Ridge Drive, Yorkville
July 7, deck, Edgar and Aelita Archbold, 6 Julius Court, Yorkville
July 8, deck, Diane Beck, 38 Wooden Bridge Drive, Yorkville
July 8, electrical upgrade, Branndon and Elizabeth Elsbree, 27 Royce Drive, Oswego
July 20, solar, Michael and Dayle Saar, 14 Timbercreek Drive, Yorkville
July 7, solar, May Zin, 104 Longbeach Road, Montgomery
July 19, solar, Benjamin and Michelle Kruser, 15174 Meadow Lane, Yorkville
July 20, solar, Michael and Cherie Bond, 232 Creek Road, Plano
July 12, solar, Vincent George Trust, 1378 Cherry Road, Oswego
July 25, accessory building, Arnulfo Carrera, 1700 Little Rock Road, Plano
July 22, accessory building, Rcube Farms, 1910 Route 52, Minooka
July 26, remodel, Justin Dimitri and Kelly Corstange, 8 E. Highland Drive, Bristol
July 22, farm building, Michael Romozzi and Whitney Begner, 14550 Budd Road, Yorkville
July 22, farm building, Rcube Farms, 1910 Route 52, Minooka
July 21, swimming pool, Kevin and Julie Vollmer, 7151 Golfview Court, Yorkville
July 22, swimming pool, Mario Castro and Luz Tavizon, 60 Fernwood Road, Montgomery
July 26, demolition, Galena Properties 1 LLC, 12100 A-C Galena Road, Plano
July 22, electrical upgrade, Joseph Phillips and James Manning, 6718 Whitewillow Road, Minooka
July 27, driveway, Armando and Laura Garcia, 37 Longbeach Road, Montgomery
July 28, house, James and Laura Hamman, 5951 Route 71, Oswego
July 28, generator, Gary and Deborah Remus, 100 Circle Drive, Montgomery
July 28, generator, Donald and Joan Hafenrichter, 26 W. Lexington Circle, Yorkville
July 28, solar, Jennifer Saavedra and Martin Cano, 12 Curtmar Court, Montgomery