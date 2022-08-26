August 26, 2022
Shaw Local
Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Aug. 25: Mia Natividad paces Yorkville golfers to dual win

By Joshua Welge

October 9, 2021- Forsyth, IL - Yorkville’s Mia Natividad competes during the Class 2A IHSA Girls State Golf Finals. (Douglas Cottle/PhotoNews)

GIRLS GOLF

Yorkville 195, Plainfield Central 235

Mia Natividad shot a 38 to lead the Foxes to a dual meet win. Laine Leonard posted a 49, Grace Taylor a 50 and Ellery Hyett a 58.

Kaneland 177, Sandwich 267

Melody Goldstein shot a 56 to lead Sandwich at Edgebrook. Georgia Vehe chipped in a 60, Cora Adams a 75 and Ruby Ferguson a 76.

BOYS SOCCER

Reed-Custer 3, Sandwich 2

Kayden Page tallied the first goal of the season in the first half and Luis Baez found the back of the net in the second for Sandwich (0-2). Johnathon Carlson made 20 saves in goal.

Streator 5, Plano 0

Juan Quinones made eight saves in goal for Plano (2-1).

Oswego East 3, Waubonsie Valley 2