Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Aug. 25: Mia Natividad paces Yorkville golfers to dual win

GIRLS GOLF
Yorkville 195, Plainfield Central 235
Mia Natividad shot a 38 to lead the Foxes to a dual meet win. Laine Leonard posted a 49, Grace Taylor a 50 and Ellery Hyett a 58.
Kaneland 177, Sandwich 267
Melody Goldstein shot a 56 to lead Sandwich at Edgebrook. Georgia Vehe chipped in a 60, Cora Adams a 75 and Ruby Ferguson a 76.
BOYS SOCCER
Reed-Custer 3, Sandwich 2
Kayden Page tallied the first goal of the season in the first half and Luis Baez found the back of the net in the second for Sandwich (0-2). Johnathon Carlson made 20 saves in goal.
Streator 5, Plano 0
Juan Quinones made eight saves in goal for Plano (2-1).
Oswego East 3, Waubonsie Valley 2