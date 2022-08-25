Yorkville City Council approves $1.35M land purchase for new public works garage

YORKVILLE – A new Yorkville Public Works facility will be constructed on a 12-acre site that the city is buying for $1.35 million.

The Yorkville City Council on Aug. 23 approved the purchase of the vacant property at the west end of Boombah Boulevard in a business park just west of North Bridge Street (Route 47) on the city’s north side.

Currently the city’s street and water department vehicles operate from crowded, worn-out buildings at 610 Tower Lane, a location easily identified by the water tower that looms over the center of the city.

Mayor John Purcell told aldermen that building a new public works garage has been one of his major goals since he was elected the city’s chief executive more than three years ago.

“It’s going to be a great location,” Purcell said.

Now, the city simply needs to plan, design and construct the building.

Public Works Director Eric Dhuse said the city is working with Aurora-based Kluber Architects and Engineers to determine the size and layout of the new building and surrounding site.

Last year, architect Chris Hansen of Kluber outlined options ranging in cost from $26 to $36 million for a new public works facility.

City Administrator Bart Olson said construction on the new facility probably will not started until 2024 and would likely take 18 months to complete.

Among the decisions to be made will be whether the city wants to team up with Kendall County, which is making its own plans for a new facility for its Kendall Area Transit bus service.

Also, to be decided is if the city’s parks and recreation department’s vehicles are to be housed at the new facility.

Currently, the parks staff works from a garage at 185 Wolf Street in an industrial park just east of Route 47 and south of the Bristol-Kendall Fire Station No. 1.

Dhuse said the public works and parks department vehicles can be operated and maintained more efficiently from a single location.