Plano police reports / Aug. 25, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Aggravated speeding

Plano police ticketed Korvel D. Miller, 28, of the 200 block of West Street, Plano, with aggravated speeding after the vehicle he was driving at 4 a.m. Aug. 19, in the 200 block of West Street was found to be traveling 38 mph over the posted speed limit. Police said Miller was released after standard booking procedures.