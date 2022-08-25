Oswego police reports / Aug. 25, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Fraudulent purchases under investigation

Oswego police are investigating fraudulent purchases exceeding $5,000 that were made to a local trucking company’s account using the firm’s identifying information. Police said the charges occurred between Aug. 1 and 9.

Property damage reported

Oswego police took a criminal damage to property report Aug. 21 in the 50th block of Chicago Road. Police said someone damaged the back door of a building overnight.

Warrant arrest

Oswego police arrested Tyran L. Jones, 26, of Pelham Street, Westchester, after they stopped the vehicle he was driving at 10:39 a.m. Aug. 21 on Route 71 at Douglas Street. Police said Jones was found to be wanted on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of obstructing a police officer. In addition, Jones was cited for driving while license suspended and driving with a suspended registration. He was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

Motorist ticketed on Plainfield Road

Oswego police ticketed Reyna J. Luna, 27, of Sedge Pass, Minooka, for speeding 26 to 35 mph over the posted speed limit at 7:46 a.m. Aug. 21 on Plainfield Road at Grove Road.

Speeding ticket issued

Oswego police ticketed Lynelle Y. Escamilla, 43, of Treliage Avenue, Plainfield, with speeding 26 to 35 mph over the posted speed limit at 8:08 a.m. Aug. 21 on Plainfield Road at Grove Road.

Hit-and-run reported

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 9:03 a.m. Aug. 21 on Douglas Road at Fernwood Road. Police said the crash resulted in minor damage.

Property damage under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a criminal damage to property incident that they were notified of at 11:49 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 200 block of Fox Chase Drive North. Police said a house window and a windshield were damaged in the incident.

Motorist cited after crash

Oswego police ticketed Alex Rodriguez, 38, of the 17000 block of Molitor Road, Aurora, with driving without a valid license after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 10 p.m. Aug. 19 on Wolf’s Crossing Road at Harvey Road.

Bicycle theft reported

Oswego police took a report concerning the theft of a bicycle worth about $270 at 3:29 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 500 block of Secretariat Lane.

Cellphone theft reported

A customer at the Walmart store in the 2300 block of Route 34 in Oswego told village police at 10:41 a.m. Aug. 19 that his cellphone was stolen while he was shopping at the store.

Motorist stopped, cited

Oswego police ticketed Dominic W. Trainer, 22, of the 400 block of Fayette Drive, Oswego, with speeding in excess of 26 mph over the posted speed limit after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 3 p.m. Aug. 16 on Douglas Road at Seasons Ridge Boulevard in Montgomery.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Richard Lemos, 39, of the 700 block of Gates Street, Aurora, with driving while license revoked after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 12:42 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 1000 block of Douglas Road.

Speeding

Oswego police ticketed Angelo Castellucci, 60, of the 24000 block of Blue Iris Court, Plainfield, for speeding in excess of 26 mph over the posted speed limit after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 4:07 p.m. Aug. 17 on Route 30 at Lincoln Station Drive.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash at 4 p.m. Aug. 18 on Route 30 in the parking lot of the Jewel store. Police said an unknown vehicle struck a parked car and left the scene.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Caleb J. Anderson, 19, of the 2700 block of Plante Road, North Aurora, at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 19, on Route 71 at Liberty Street for driving without a valid license.