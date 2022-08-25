Oswego firefighters douse blaze in home; one taken to the hospital

One person was injured and taken to an area hospital as a result of a fire in an Oswego home Wednesday evening, Aug. 24.

In a statement, the Oswego Fire Protection District said firefighters were summoned to the blaze at 7:16 p.m. in the 400 block of Grapevine Trail on the village’s far west side.

After arriving at the residence within minutes of the initial dispatch, the fire district said firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, limiting the damage to a car and the garage area of the home.

All occupants were able to evacuate the home prior to the arrival of firefighters, but the fire district said one person was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of non-life threatening injures.

No injuries were reported to firefighters.

The home remained habitable and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the fire district said.

Assisting Oswego firefighters at the scene were personnel from the Aurora Fire Department and the Plainfield Fire Protection District. Additional coverage of Oswego Fire Protection District stations during the fire was provided by the Plainfield, Montgomery & Countryside and Sugar Grove Fire Protection Districts.