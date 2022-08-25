Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Aug. 25, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI arrest in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sunil R. Pandya, 48, of the 1900 block of Candlelight Circle, Montgomery, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a speeding violation at 8:23 p.m. Aug. 22 near the intersection of Briarcliff Road and Knollwood Drive in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Pandya was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the county jail in yorkville for processing.

Warrant arrest after vehicle stopped

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Amir J. Beck, 19, of the 500 block of Clatsop Court, Joliet, after they stopped the vehicle he was driving for disobeying a stop sign at 12:45 a.m. Aug. 23. Beck was taken into custody and transported to the county jail after it was found he was wanted on a Will County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended.

Plano man cited

Sheriff’s deputies cited Joseph Reyes, 19, of the 3800 block of Pratt Street, Plano, for driving without a valid license as they responded to a traffic crash at 7:21 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 3800 block of Eldamain Road in Little Rock Township.

Warrant arrest made

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael Morris, 43, of the 600 block of River Street, Aurora, at his residence at 11 a.m. Aug. 22 on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of criminal trespass to property. The sheriff’s office said Morris was transported to the county jail.

Driver cited for more than 35 mph over limit

Sheriff’s deputies cited Delanie Kveton, 25, of the 100 block of Bertram Drive, Yorkville, with driving in excess of 35 mph over the posted speed limit at 3:54 p.m. Aug. 20 on Galena Road near Big Bend Road in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Kveton was released on a recognizance bond.

Driving while license revoked

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Jose Aguilar, 24, of the 600 block of High Street, Aurora, for driving on a revoked license after they stopped the vehicle he was driving at 11:21 p.m. Aug. 20.

Take harassment report

Sheriff’s deputes took a report of harassment via electronic communications at 1:50 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 17000 block of Frazier Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 7:12 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 0-99 block of Ridgefield Road in Boulder Hill.

83 mph in 45 mph zone

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Kevin P. Voshell, 40, of the 1000 block of Burshire Court, Plainfield, for speeding in excess of 35 mph over the posted speed limit at 7:41 p.m. Aug. 18 in the area of Ridge Road and Caton Farm Road in NaAuSay Township. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle Voshell’s was driving was found to be traveling at 83 mph in a 45 mph zone. Voshell was released on a recognizance bond.

Domestic battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a domestic battery report they took at 12:44 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 2200 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a domestic battery report they took at 2:20 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 2200 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kevin Berard, 33, of the 2200 block of Light Road, Oswego Township, at 4:13 a.m. Aug. 19 on two-count charges of domestic battery. Berard was transported to the county jail for processing.

ID theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of identity theft at 3:53 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 100 block of Riverview Court in Oswego Township.

Weapons charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jose G. Gutierrez, 20, of Plano on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at 11:33 p.m. Aug. 17. The sheriff’s office said Gutierrez was a passenger in a vehicle that deputies stopped in the 14000 block of Fox Road in Fox Township. Gutierrez was found to be in possession of a firearm and transported to the county jail for processing.

Motorist ticketed on Galena Road

Sheriff’s deputies cited Omar L. Vera Perez, 29, for speeding 65 mph in a 45 mph zone and driving without a license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 9:09 a.m. Aug. 15 near the intersection of Galena Road and Concord Drive in Montgomery.

Harassment under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment through electronic communications at 4 p.m. Aug. 16 at a home in the 100 block of Heathgate Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.