Noodles & Company announces opening date for new Yorkville restaurant

Fans of Noodles & Company have just a few more weeks to wait before the franchise’s latest fast casual restaurant opens for business in Yorkville.

In a statement, Noodles & Company officials said the new restaurant will open Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 1755 Marketview Drive in a multi-tenant building near the Menards home improvement store along North Bridge Street (Route 47).

Restaurant hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

The restaurant chain, with more than 450 locations across the country, features international and American noodle dishes along with soups and salads. Noodle bowls are prepared to order, allowing diners to customize their meals.

Like other Noodles & Company outlets, the Yorkville restaurant will offer dine-in, take-out and a pickup window for customers who order through an app.

“For a side of convenience with every Noodles & Company order, guests can use the Noodles Rewards app for convenient options such as takeout and delivery. The new location will also feature a convenient drive-thru pickup window, where guests can conveniently place their order in advance and use the quick pick up window to grab their food on the go without leaving the car,” the statement reads.