$5? $7.50? $10? Oswego officials talk fees for overnight parking in new downtown parking deck

Village of Oswego officials discussed potential fees for overnight parking in the public parking deck constructed as part of The Reserve at Hudson Crossing apartment building in the village’s downtown during an Aug. 23 village board committee of the whole meeting.

Joe Renzetti, the village’s director of technology, came before the board seeking guidance on overnight parking in the six-story structure at the northeast corner of Washington Street (Route 34) and Harrison streets.

Renzetti asked the board if they wanted to allow overnight parking, how much they would like to charge for it, and if motorists would be charged through fixed pay stations or a mobile app.

Renzetti told the board that village staff’s recommendation was to implement the app and two pay stations, one on each floor of the parking deck. The suggested pay stations will cost around $9,500 each.

A majority of trustees expressed reluctance to proceed with the purchase of pay stations.

Trustee Tom Guist said he liked the idea of adding an overnight parking option. He suggested that as the village’s downtown becomes more developed, it will allow people to make responsible decisions when visiting local establishments.

Trustee James Marter suggested QR codes that would link to the overnight parking app be offered for display in local restaurants and other establishments.

Trustee Kit Kuhrt said he worried the $9,500 pay stations would take a long time to pay for themselves.

Village President Troy Parlier voiced support for starting with just the mobile app and suggested the pay stations could be put in place based on resident feedback.

Village administrator Dan Di Santo said whatever decision was made would apply to both the existing public parking deck and the one to be constructed as part of Hudson Crossing’s second building across Jackson Street.

Renzetti told the board that staff suggests a daily overnight fee between $5 and $10, but village officials were divided.

Parlier initially suggested the fee be set at $7.50 and Guist said he would like to see it raised to $10. Kuhrt and Olson were in favor of a $5 fee.

Di Santo said the topic would come back before the village for decision as an ordinance at the next regular village meeting.