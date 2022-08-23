Yorkville Y115 up to 478 security cameras monitoring schools as officers train for active threats

YORKVILLE – Yorkville police and School District Y115 officials say they are working together to keep students and staff safe as classes get underway Aug. 25.

“This summer there were numerous training sessions where the Yorkville Police Department focused on rapid response training,” Deputy Chief Behr Pfizenmaier said. “This training focused on active threats that law enforcement may encounter,” he said.

Police trained with the department’s school resource officer and the school district’s five armed security guards. School officials plan to add two more guards to the staff this school year.

Meanwhile, the school district has replaced its building security cameras and added more, bringing the total to 478 cameras monitoring building entrances and common areas.

“This new technology raises the game in securing our buildings and aiding our security team in identifying threats and possible intruder situations” school Superintendent Tim Shimp said.

I addition, parking and parent drop-off routes were evaluated and some changes have been made at Yorkville Middle School and Bristol Bay Elementary School, police and school officials announced in a press release.

“These changes should assist with traffic flow and the safety of pedestrian traffic,” according to the statement.