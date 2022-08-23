Kendall County Board committee meeting in Boulder Hill to focus on building, zoning and noise regulations

The Kendall County Board’s Planning, Building and Zoning Committee will host a special meeting focused solely on planning and zoning issues in the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the cafeteria at Boulder Hill Elementary School, 163 Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill.

In a news release, the county said the purpose of the meeting is to provide Boulder Hill residents with information regarding local building and zoning regulations, information about the county’s planning, building and zoning department, noise regulations, and information on how to submit complaints and concerns to the planning, building and zoning department.

Representatives from Oswego Township have been invited to discuss highway and property maintenance issues. The township maintains the streets and snow plows in the subdivision. Residents may also submit comments and concerns regarding building and zoning related matters at the meeting.

“Boulder Hill is the largest unincorporated community in Kendall County,” Scott Gengler, chairman of the Kendall County Planning, Building and Zoning Committee, said in a news release. “The committee would like to hear from residents of Boulder Hill and provide solutions regarding building and zoning concerns within the community.”

The meeting is open to the public; no RSVP is needed.

The Kendall County Planning, Building and Zoning Committee is a committee of the County Board, consisting of five County Board Members. Regular meetings of the Kendall County Planning, Building and Zoning Committee are held the Monday of the week prior to the second County Board meeting of each month at the County Office Building at 111 W. Fox St. in Yorkville.