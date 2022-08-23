Girls Volleyball: Record Newspapers 5 Players to Watch

The girls volleyball season starts this week. Here are five players to watch in the Record Newspapers coverage area.
Claire Allen, Sandwich, senior, outside hitter: Three-sport standout who medaled in shot put and discus at the state track meet last spring is Sandwich’s most dynamic hitter who had 170 kills and 30 blocks last season. With Audrey Rome graduated and now at UConn, Allen will clearly be Sandwich’s go-to hitter on the front row.
Vivian Campbell, Oswego East, senior, setter/right side: Top returning starter for Wolves’ team that won 20 matches last season. Campbell had 270 assists, 135 digs and 50 aces as a junior and will lead Oswego East both setting and hitting this year.
Keelyn Muell, Yorkville, senior, setter/right side: Muell was a big part of Yorkville’s team last year that won its first conference title since 2015 and first regional championship since 2007, with 221 kills, 34 aces and 103 digs. The core of that group has graduated, while Muell will lead the next edition of Foxes while playing both setter and right side, a dual role she is familiar with from club.
Nina Schuberth, Yorkville Christian, senior, outside hitter: Southeast Missouri State commit led Mustangs to 28 wins in just the program’s third season with 334 assists, 165 kills and 97 aces. Older sister Zoe has graduated, but the bulk of that group remains led by Nina so big things are in store for Yorkville Christian.
Lauren Ulrich, Newark, junior, setter: As good of a setter as there is in the area, Ulrich led Newark in assists last season while helping lead the Norsemen to 34 wins and a sectional title. The core group of Newark’s state title runs have now all graduated, leaving Ulrich to lead Newark into its next phase of success.