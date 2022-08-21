Waubonsee accepting nominations for 2023 Distinguished Contributor, Alumnus awards

Nominations are being accepted for Waubonsee Community College’s 2023 Distinguished Contributor and Distinguished Alumnus Awards. Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 28, 2023.

The Waubonsee Distinguished Contributor Award is presented to individuals, groups, or organizations who have made outstanding contributions or given exemplary support to the college.

The Waubonsee Distinguished Alumnus Award is presented to outstanding graduates of Waubonsee Community College in recognition of their unselfish and continued support of the college. The nominees are to have completed an associate degree at Waubonsee; have documented evidence of a distinguished record in their chosen profession and/or occupation; have documented evidence of contribution and service to their community; and have demonstrated a lifelong interest in education. The nominee cannot be a current employee of Waubonsee.