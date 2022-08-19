Sandwich Fair souvenir sale begins Sept. 7

Sandwich Fair souvenirs go on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, the first day of the fair, at the Gazebo. The Gazebo is north of the Home Arts Building near the WSPY-FM broadcasting tent.

This year’s souvenirs highlight the Arts & Crafts & Photography Building completed for the 1972 fair. When first built, it made room for expanding exhibits and helped separate types of exhibits originally displayed in the Home Arts Building. As the number of exhibits continued to increase, the building was enlarged in 1982. At the time, it housed collections and antique collectibles They soon outgrew the space, and a Collections Building was constructed in 1997. The Arts & Crafts & Photography Building is a popular meeting place for youth and adults who proudly show off their work and get ideas for coming year’s exhibits.

The custom-made pottery by Deneen of St. Paul, Minnesota, is sunset orange with a black/white glaze. Other collectibles are kiwi-colored mugs and die-cut maple ornaments with a colorful Arts & Crafts & Photography logo. Two ceramic magnets are offered this year. The 2021 design depicts the Farm Zoo, and the 2022 design has the Arts & Crafts & Photography Building.

Buzz the bee, a plush collectible by Glory Be, has the sunflower symbol on his tummy. Fairgoers may want to add his smiling face to animals collected in past years. A limited number of plush animals from past years will be available at sale prices.

The ball caps are red. T-shirts and sweatshirts come in two colors. The short sleeve is kiwi, the long sleeve is a denim pullover. Toddler and youth shirts are red and kiwi. Onesies and baby T-shirts are ash and kiwi. All adult shirts come in sizes S to XXXL. Children’s sizes are 2T to L.

New this year is a blue tote bag with a floral imprint design. Several items will return this year: “A Fabulous Fair Alphabet” book, postcards and note cards. Artwork on the items is by local artist Jackie Dannewitz.