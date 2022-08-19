Friends of the Yorkville Library’s 13th annual book sale: all you need to know

The Friends of the Yorkville Library’s 13th annual used book sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room at the library located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Children’s materials will be located in the circulation room behind the main desk; cookbooks and other categories will be in the hall connecting the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room to the main library.

There is a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction books for adults and children available. Books are in paperback and hardcover format. Audio-visual materials, including DVDs and audio books, will also be available.

Children’s paperback and board books will be 50 cents; all other books will be $1. This is an opportunity to purchase even hardcover books at a great price. On Sunday, books will be half-price; at 3 p.m. on Sunday, shoppers can fill a provided paper bag for $5. Checks, cash or credit cards will be accepted.

Nearly all of the books are donated by people in the community. Very few are discarded books from the library. The Friends of the Library uses this opportunity to place books in the hands of people of all ages at affordable prices and to raise money to support the library.

Funds raised are used to pay for library programs and services. For example, the Children’s Summer Reading Program was partially funded by the proceeds from the book sale and the Illinois Storm Chasers program held in June was also paid by the Friends. The Friends provide the funds for nearly all programs, all offered free to the public.

Summer’s End Book Sale Sept. 6-16

The Summer’s End Book Sale will run from Sept. 6-16 during regular library hours. All books are 25-50 cents.

After Sept. 16, books will be donated to various groups including area senior centers, schools and the Kendall County Jail.