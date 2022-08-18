Sandwich police reports / Aug. 18, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sandwich Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI arrest

Sandwich police arrested Gabriel Avila, 20, of Plano at 1:09 a.m. Aug. 7 on charges of driving under the influence and improper parking. Police said Avila was booked and then released after being given a Sept. 1 date to appear on the charges at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville.

Assault charge

Sandwich police arrested Armando Guzman, 32, of the 300 block of Wentworth Street, Sandwich, at 4:20 p.m. Aug. 10 on a charge of assault. Police said Guzman was able to post bond and was released pending an appearance Sept. 25 at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore.

Citations issued

Sandwich police ticketed Nora Reyes, 36, of Plano, at 9 a.m. Aug. 10 for driving with a suspended registration and no proof of insurance. Police said Reyes was able to post bond and was released after being given a court date at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville.