Oswego police reports / Aug. 18, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Battery, property damage charges

Oswego police arrested Min T. Kha, 18, of the 100 block of Long Beach Road, Boulder Hill, at 5:38 p.m. at the Walmart in the 2300 block of Route 34 on charges of battery and criminal damage to property. Police said Kha was later released on recognizance.

Protection order violation reported

Oswego police took a report of a violation of an order of protection at 4:26 p.m. Aug. 15 on Morgan Valley Drive.

Motorist cited

Oswego police ticketed Jaime P. Perez, 21, of the 500 block of Burning Bush Drive, Yorkville, for driving on a suspended license after they stopped the vehicle he was driving at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 12 on Route 71 at Douglas Road.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Romero A. Eusrbio, 18, of the 300 block of Watson Street, Aurora, for driving without a valid license after they stopped the vehicle he was driving at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 12 on Old Post Road at Seton Creek Drive.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Elver O. Rosales, 27, of the 500 block of Ashland Avenue, Aurora, for driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at at 9:06 p.m. Aug. 11 on Fernwood Road at West Merchants Drive.

Two citations issued

Oswego police ticketed Luz C. Garcia-Miranda, 31, of the 200 block of Lawndale Avenue, Aurora, for driving while license suspended and suspended registration after stopping Garcia-Miranda’s vehicle at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 11 on Fernwood Road at Briarcliff Road in Boulder Hill.

Motorist stopped, cited

Oswego police ticketed Jose L. Guerra, 23, of the 60th block of Seton Creek Drive, Oswego, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 7:56 p.m. Aug. 11 on Douglas Road at Barnaby Drive. Police said Guerra was cited for driving without a valid license and without evidence of registration.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Eddie A. Washington, 33, of the 6200 block of West McDowell, Phoenix, Arizona, for driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 11:56 p.m. Aug. 11 at Washington and Harrison streets.

Parking lot hit-and-run reported

Oswego police are investigating at hit-and-run crash they were notified of at 7:16. p.m. Aug. 11 that occurred in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Douglas Road.

Hit-and-run under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 8 a.m. Aug. 1 on Wolf’s Crossing Road at Route 34.

Fraud case under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a fraud case they were notified of at 2 p.m. Aug. 13. Police said the victim sent $6,000 to a person on Zelle believing it was someone else.

Elmhurst man cited

Oswego police cited Lance W. Dudley, 20, of the 300 block of Maple Avenue, Elmhurst, with possession of cannabis in an unapproved container, possession of cannabis by someone younger than 21 and improper registration after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 3:20 a.m. Aug. 11 on Route 30 at Goodwin Drive. Police said Dudley was released on recognizance.