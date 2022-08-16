Friends of the Yorkville Library’s used book sale returns Sept. 3-4

Don’t miss the 13th annual used book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Yorkville Library Sept. 3-4. The sale will be held over Labor Day weekend during Yorkville’s Home Town Days. The sale will be held at the Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4.

Books are gently used, hardcover and paperback, and sorted by category. There are books on history, science, self-help, and cooking as well as many other subjects. In addition, there are many DVDs, CDs, audio books and jigsaw puzzles. Shoppers can also select from a large number of children’s books.

For the first time ever, all books will be $1; children’s paperbacks and board books will be $.50.

Payment can be made by cash, check or credit card. All proceeds from the Book Sale are used by the Friends to support and promote library programs and services.

Current members of the Friends who renew their annual membership before or during the Used Book Sale may select three free books from the sale. New members of the Friends may select a free book at the sale.

The Friends of the Yorkville Library is a group of volunteers who work to support and promote the library and its services to the community. Membership information is available on the library’s website yorkville.lib.il.us

The library is located at 902 Game Farm Road. Phone: 630-553-4354.