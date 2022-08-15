Fox Valley Older Adults Services to offer rides on the first day of the Sandwich Fair

SANDWICH—There’s a perfect way for those with limited mobilities to enjoy the The Sandwich Fair this year for just a couple hours of fun on the first day of the Sandwich Fair, Wednesday, Sept. 7. It’s through a project offered by Fox Valley Older Adult Services (FVOAS) in Sandwich

Those participating can park their cars at the FVOAS Center,1406 Suydam Rd, across the road from the fair grounds, for $5 per car. They will then be driven to locations on the fairgrounds chosen by the participants who will be riding in decorated golf carts. Advanced reservations are recommended to assure adequate service.

The event, called “Meet Me At The Fair,” will pick up riders from the FVOAS Center starting at 9 a.m., completing returns to the Center for parked cars by noon.

A donation fee of $5 to the Fox Valley Older Adult Services provides a parking spot at the FVOAS Center and gate admission into the fair grounds.

For reservations and more information, persons should telephone the FVOAS at 815 786-9404 or stop in at the FVOAS Center, 1406 Suydam Rd., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.