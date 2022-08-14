June 2022 Kendall County Building Permits

June 1, garage, Kevin and Emily Rollins, 20 Christy Lane, Yorkville
June 1, farm building, Rafael and Maria Salinas, 12452 McKanna Road, Minooka
June 6, accessory building, Marcus Hanacek, 12 W. Lyncliff Drive, Oswego
June 3, addition, Marcus Hanacek, 12 W. Lyncliff Drive, Oswego
June 7, farm building, Jeffrey Homerding, 11309 Brisbin Road, Yorkville
June 8, swimming pool, Michael and Amber West, 5 Knollwood Drive, Montgomery
June 6, swimming pool, McCue Builders Inc., 7386 Fairway Drive, Yorkville
June 2, deck, Adam Sanders, 8705 Wilcox Court, Newark
June 7, electrical upgrades, Jose Ibarra and Cesar Fernandez, 8371 Galena Road, Bristol
June 7, patio, Darryl and Cheryl Marshall, 52 S. Bereman Road, Montgomery
June 14, garage, Kenneth and Robin Campbell, 21 Foxhurst Lane, Newark
June 14, accessory building, Kelley and Brian Henrichs, 55 Riverside St., Yorkville
June 15, accessory building, Scott and Sarah Rothlisberger, 16524 Galena Road, Plano
June 10, accessory building, Bradley Christensen, 8255 Fox River Drive, Millbrook
June 13, addition, Daniel and Diane Falkos, 4655 Douglas Road, Oswego
June 14, remodel, Jas and Patricia Ort, 19 Cayman Drive, Montgomery
June 15, farm building, Steward Farms LLC
June 15, swimming pool, Aniceto DeLa Paz and Sabrina Hodges, 5 Knollwood Drive, Montgomery
June 14, deck, Todd and Lisa Dempsey, 16 Hillview Court, Yorkville
June 15, driveway, Gregory Briney, 67 W. Larkspur Lane, Bristol
June 10, driveway, Rcube Farms LLC, 1910 Route 52, Minooka
June 15, patio, Ana Karen Ramirez and Arturo Cordova, 9 Hillcrest Court, Montgomery
June 13, solar, Tyler Schur and James Alm, 37 Circle Drive, Montgomery
June 10, solar, Kathleen Cupples, 34 Hunter Drive, Montgomery
June 16, accessory building, James and Linda Konowalik, 1502 Cherry Road, Oswego
June 22, accessory building, Daniel and Debra Zandstra, 10681 Legion Road, Yorkville
June 22, remodel, Michael Sinn, 12 Forest Court, Oswego
June 22, sign, Jade Restorations Inc., 949 Bell Road, Minooka
June 16, swimming pool, Aniceto DeLa Paz and Sabrina Hodges, 159 Dolores St., Oswego
June 22, deck, Bruno and Laura Rendina, 103 Oswego Plains Drive, Oswego
June 16, deck, Ashely Kurcz, 3614 Wolf Road, Oswego
June 22, solar, Michael Keslar and Maria Villalobos, 1375 Johnson Road, Oswego
June 24, house, Adrian and Jenna Butkus, 5537 Whitetail Ridge Drive, Yorkville
June 24, house, Christopher and Maranda Van Waning, 4153 Steam Mill Court, Oswego
June 23, accessory building, Daniel Villalpando, 45 Old Post Road, Montgomery
June 24, swimming pool, Jose Garcia, 3842 Grove Road, Oswego
June 23, solar, Imer Emruloski, 110 Long Beach Road, Montgomery
June 30, accessory building, Tommy and Eileen Decrane, 4492 Mitchell Court, Plano
June 30, solar, Lawrence and Kathleen Richmond, 48 N. Linden Drive, Plano