August 14, 2022
June 2022 Kendall County Building Permits

June 2022 building permits issued

By Shaw Local News Network

June 1, garage, Kevin and Emily Rollins, 20 Christy Lane, Yorkville

June 1, farm building, Rafael and Maria Salinas, 12452 McKanna Road, Minooka

June 6, accessory building, Marcus Hanacek, 12 W. Lyncliff Drive, Oswego

June 3, addition, Marcus Hanacek, 12 W. Lyncliff Drive, Oswego

June 7, farm building, Jeffrey Homerding, 11309 Brisbin Road, Yorkville

June 8, swimming pool, Michael and Amber West, 5 Knollwood Drive, Montgomery

June 6, swimming pool, McCue Builders Inc., 7386 Fairway Drive, Yorkville

June 2, deck, Adam Sanders, 8705 Wilcox Court, Newark

June 7, electrical upgrades, Jose Ibarra and Cesar Fernandez, 8371 Galena Road, Bristol

June 7, patio, Darryl and Cheryl Marshall, 52 S. Bereman Road, Montgomery

June 14, garage, Kenneth and Robin Campbell, 21 Foxhurst Lane, Newark

June 14, accessory building, Kelley and Brian Henrichs, 55 Riverside St., Yorkville

June 15, accessory building, Scott and Sarah Rothlisberger, 16524 Galena Road, Plano

June 10, accessory building, Bradley Christensen, 8255 Fox River Drive, Millbrook

June 13, addition, Daniel and Diane Falkos, 4655 Douglas Road, Oswego

June 14, remodel, Jas and Patricia Ort, 19 Cayman Drive, Montgomery

June 15, farm building, Steward Farms LLC

June 15, swimming pool, Aniceto DeLa Paz and Sabrina Hodges, 5 Knollwood Drive, Montgomery

June 14, deck, Todd and Lisa Dempsey, 16 Hillview Court, Yorkville

June 15, driveway, Gregory Briney, 67 W. Larkspur Lane, Bristol

June 10, driveway, Rcube Farms LLC, 1910 Route 52, Minooka

June 15, patio, Ana Karen Ramirez and Arturo Cordova, 9 Hillcrest Court, Montgomery

June 13, solar, Tyler Schur and James Alm, 37 Circle Drive, Montgomery

June 10, solar, Kathleen Cupples, 34 Hunter Drive, Montgomery

June 16, accessory building, James and Linda Konowalik, 1502 Cherry Road, Oswego

June 22, accessory building, Daniel and Debra Zandstra, 10681 Legion Road, Yorkville

June 22, remodel, Michael Sinn, 12 Forest Court, Oswego

June 22, sign, Jade Restorations Inc., 949 Bell Road, Minooka

June 16, swimming pool, Aniceto DeLa Paz and Sabrina Hodges, 159 Dolores St., Oswego

June 22, deck, Bruno and Laura Rendina, 103 Oswego Plains Drive, Oswego

June 16, deck, Ashely Kurcz, 3614 Wolf Road, Oswego

June 22, solar, Michael Keslar and Maria Villalobos, 1375 Johnson Road, Oswego

June 24, house, Adrian and Jenna Butkus, 5537 Whitetail Ridge Drive, Yorkville

June 24, house, Christopher and Maranda Van Waning, 4153 Steam Mill Court, Oswego

June 23, accessory building, Daniel Villalpando, 45 Old Post Road, Montgomery

June 24, swimming pool, Jose Garcia, 3842 Grove Road, Oswego

June 23, solar, Imer Emruloski, 110 Long Beach Road, Montgomery

June 30, accessory building, Tommy and Eileen Decrane, 4492 Mitchell Court, Plano

June 30, solar, Lawrence and Kathleen Richmond, 48 N. Linden Drive, Plano