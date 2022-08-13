Yorkville’s Chapel on the Green announces shoebox float winners

The Chapel on the Green’s July 4th Shoebox Float Parade has been an annual part of Yorkville’s Independence Day celebration for several years. Shoebox floats may be the work of an individual or of a club, group or organization. Entries are displayed in age categories of youth (8-18 years) and adult (ages 19+). All visitors to the chapel on July 4th have the chance to cast a vote for their favorite float.

Winners in 2022 were:

Youth category: first place--Peyton Morganegg of Newark.

Adult category: first place--Yorkville Public Library; second place--Senior Services; third place--Master Gardeners.

For more information, visit the chapel’s website yorkvillechapelonthegreen.org.