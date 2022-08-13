Kendall County marriage licenses / Aug. 11

Abraham Carreon, of Plano, and Danielle B. Hampton, of Yorkville

Brennan M. Bench and Haley D. England, both of Naperville

Michael M. Klimavicius and Olivia K. Hames, both of Yorkville

Mark A. Hamilton and Amy L. Noble, both of Minooka

Jacob O. Ragan and Cylee C. Fuller, both of Wilmington

Michael J. Goocher and Donna L. Fields, both of Plano

Jacob R. Peterson and Katrina L. Kras, both of Aurora

Chandler Lloyd Hemmings and Madison Taylor Delegge, both of Wheaton

Matthew A. Garcia and Jessica N. Watkins, both of Montgomery

Gabriel Canelo Canelo and Vianey Canelo, both of Aurora

Bruce A. Richardson and Regina A. Scoughton, both of Sandwich

Timothy G. Flanagan Jr. and Claire I. Swanson, both of Des Plaines

Shane L.F. Coyne and Carissa A. Silunas, both of Morris

Tristin M. Kaczorowski, of Somonauk, and Hailey M. Schweinberg, of Sandwich

Erik J. Schillerstrom and Katlyn M. Thompson, both of Oswego

Brian J. Sloan and Gina M. Lubben, both of Montgomery

Zachary M. Quinn and Ashley S. Jaskiewicz, both of Shorewood

Thomas F. O’Brien and Billie R. Odom, both of Morris

Connor J. McCue, of Yorkville, and Alexis R. Cipov, of Wheaton

Andrew J. Cadena and Brittany L. McDermott, both of Plano

Christian W. Bohne and Clairissa R. Pacetti, both of Lisle