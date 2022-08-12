Sandwich mayor casts tie-breaking vote in favor of consolidating council meetings

Instead of meeting every Monday night, the Sandwich City Council will instead gather every first and third Monday night beginning next month under a plan approved by the council in a 5-4 vote Aug. 8.

Mayor Todd Latham cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of the motion to change the meeting schedule. Latham said the council will continue to hold the same number of scheduled meetings each month, consolidated to two meeting dates.

The new schedule structure will begin the first week in September, with the first regular and committee-of-the whole council meetings to be held on Tuesday Sept. 6, as Monday Sept. 5 is the Labor Day holiday.

Until now, the council has held its regular meetings on the second and fourth Monday of every month and committee-of-the-whole meetings on the first and third Monday.

Under the new meeting plan, the council will gather every other week for a regular council meeting at 7 p.m., immediately followed by a committee of the whole meeting.

Alderpersons Rich Robinson, Bill Littlebrant, Cara Killey and Rick Whitecotton voted no on the motion to approve the change, and alderpersons Fred Kreinbrink, Karsta Erickson, Rebecca Johnson, and Bill Fritsch voted in favor.

Robinson spoke against the motion prior to voting, saying the council would be less informed and less engaged meeting twice per month.

“I think we have a pretty strong council,” Robinson said. “I think it (consolidating) would be a weakening of the council.”

Robinson also voiced concern that public voices would be diminished with less meetings, adding that he would rather wait to change structure until a city administrator was hired.

Littlebrant voiced concerns about engagement with the new structure. He said his job sometimes requires him to leave town on short notice, and only meeting twice per month could cause him to miss more than he would currently.

Latham said when they began discussions on restructuring the meeting schedule, he surveyed 19 other communities. He said 17 of the 19 he surveyed were meeting twice per month.

“If other communities have been successful, so should we,” Latham said.