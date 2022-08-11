Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Aug. 11, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Sexual assault warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jose G. Avalos, 31, of the 0-100 block of Marnel Road, Boulder Hill, at 7:57 p.m. Aug. 4 at his residence on a warrant on charges of one count of criminal sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual abuse. The sheriff’s office said Avalos was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing. Avalos’ bond has been set at $100,000.

Motorist cited for driving 107 mph

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Cassady T. Leech, 29, of the 1700 block of Ivy Court, Yorkville, for speeding 107 mph in a 55 mph zone after stopping the vehicle Leech was driving at 8:23 p.m. Aug. 6 at Grove and Wheeler roads south of Oswego. Police said Leech was given a court date and released on a recognizance bond.

Trespassing under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a trespassing incident they took at 9:29 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 0-99 block of Riverside Street in Bristol Township.

Stalking violation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a violation of a stalking/no contact order they took at 12:28 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 0-99 block of Yorkville Road in Bristol Township.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Rafael Mendoza-Ignacio, 42, of the 800 block of North Randall Road, Aurora, for driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 5:18 a.m. Aug. 5 in the area of Ridge Road near Route 126 in NaAuSay Township.

Property damage under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 6:02 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 0-99 block of Riverside Street in Bristol Township.

Sex abuse reported in Fox Township

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal sexual abuse at 5:35 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 8500 block of Millbrook Road in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the report is continuing.

License violation citation

Sheriff’s deputies cited Angel Sanchez, 19, of the 2200 block of Mulberry Court, Aurora, for driving without a license after stopping his vehicle at 9:49 p.m. Aug. 5 on Long Beach Road near Paddock Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Sanchez was released on a recognizance bond.

Deceptive practices report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of deceptive practices they took at 11:05 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 1800 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a domestic battery report at 8:59 p.m. Aug 4, in the 0-10 block of North Johnson Street in Big Grove Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Luis A. Camacho, 26, of the 400 block of Montgomery Road, Aurora, while conducting a traffic stop at 1:32 a.m. Aug. 5 in the area of Southeast River Road and River Bend Road in Montgomery. The sheriff’s office said Camacho was found to be wanted on an Aurora police warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of criminal trespass to vehicle. Camacho was transported to the county jail for processing.