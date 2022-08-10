Yorkville welcomes two new police officers

YORKVILLE -- The Yorkville Police Department is welcoming two new patrol officers who Chief Jim Jensen says understand the value of serving the community.

Kevin Warren and Peyton Heiser were introduced to aldermen and Mayor John Purcell at the Aug. 9 Yorkville City Council meeting.

“Being a law enforcement officer today is difficult and challenging,” Jensen said. “Having two people like Kevin and Peyton who understand the importance of serving our community makes us extremely excited to have them as a part of their team.”

Warren is a 2013 graduate of Oswego High School and earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Aurora University, along with a minor in homeland security.

Jensen said Warren has been assigned to the nightshift patrol of the police department’s field operations division and brings a calm demeanor to his role as an officer.

“Kevin is about taking care of the public,” Jensen said.

For Heiser, law enforcement work runs in the family. His father Tim Heiser is retired from the Glenview Police Department and his sister Taylor Heiser serves with the Mount Prospect Police Department.

Heiser was born and raised in Sugar Grove and graduated from Kaneland High School. He graduated from Carthage College with a degree in criminal justice and sociology. He ran track and cross country in high school and college.

Jensen said Heiser will embark on a 14-week training session at a police academy before being assigned to the field operations division of the Yorkville department.

Warren and Heiser bring the police department to its authorized level of 32 sworn officers.