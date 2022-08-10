Sandwich City Council vote on movie theater liquor license expected later this month

The Sandwich City Council completed the first of two public readings of an ordinance that would create a liquor license for movie theaters at an Aug. 8 City Council Meeting.

The ordinance is expected to come back to City Council for a final vote during a Aug. 22 regular council meeting.

Mayor Todd Latham asked aldermen to consider any changes they would like to see or suggestions they have on fees before the final vote.

Alderman Rich Robinson suggested a $500 fee for the license, which he called “middle of the road” in relation to similar existing city license fees.

Discussions on the creation of a liquor license for movie theaters began in May, when Latham told the board that Classic Cinema 7 Theatre at 101 Duvick Avenue had reached out with interest in a liquor license.

The board’s response was lukewarm in May, but a majority of council members expressed support for the request when owners Chris and Tori Johnson presented to the council at a committee of the whole meeting Monday, Aug. 1.

Chris Johnson told the council that his firm is seeking the liquor license to sell canned beer, wine and cocktails to patrons from a cooler. He said the firm is not looking to have a bar, seating area or bartenders.

“It’s more of an ‘I’m going to have a beer or a glass of wine with my movie,’” Johnson said. “It’s definitely not ‘let’s hang out at the theater’ as you would at a bar.”