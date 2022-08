POSTED AT 11:51 A.M. TUESDAY, AUG. 9

Oswego Fire Protection District Firefighters are responding to a report of a house on fire in the 200 block of West Washington Street in Oswego.

Initial reports indicate that all occupants have vacated the home.

Firefighters were summoned to the blaze at approximately 11:40 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.