Boosting economic growth, tourism on newest Sandwich alderwoman’s agenda

Karsta Erickson was sworn in as Third Ward alderwoman at Sandwich City Council on Monday Aug. 1, filling the vacancy left by Brent Holcomb’s resignation.

Erickson will serve the remainder of Holcomb’s term, and says she plans to run for election to a full term in April 2023.

Erickson has lived in Sandwich since she was three weeks old. Growing up, she attended St. Mary School in Plano and graduated from Rosary High School in Aurora before earning a degree in criminal justice from Aurora University.

Erickson has been working and volunteering with the Fox Valley Community Center for nearly 30 years, currently part-time as an aide with their adult day-care program.

Erickson has two sons, Kelsen (10) and Kohen (7) and is engaged to be married. On the night his mother was sworn in, Erickson’s son Kelsen spoke kind words about his family and expressed his pride in his mother before City Council.

Mayor Todd Latham noted that Kelsen was likely the youngest community member to have spoken before the City Council.

Erickson said her priorities as alderwoman are to boost the economic growth and tourism in Sandwich and increase residents’ involvement in local government.

While she has not held a government position before, she has had experience with the City Council in the past. Erickson recalled having an issue with a neighboring business trying to build a structure on her property line.

Erickson said she came before council with her problem and was able to speak with her alderman after the meeting and get it resolved.

“That’s what I want,” Erickson said. “I would love to see more citizens who have concerns to come to the meetings.”

Erickson said she wants to further the economic growth of the city by bringing in more businesses and restaurants and creating more jobs.