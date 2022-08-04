Yorkville police reports / Aug. 4, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Warrant arrest

John Dombrowski-Klerman, 36, of the 47 block of East 2750th Road in Sandwich was arrested on a felony warrant at 10 p.m. on Aug. 1 in the 1100 block of South Bridge Street.

Theft reported

A wallet was reported stolen from a business in the 4000 block of North Bridge Street at 6:59 p.m. on July 31.

Charged on warrants

Logan Thomas, 19, of the 500 block of West Hydraulic Ave., was arrested at 1:12 a.m. on Aug. 1 at his residence on two in-state warrants and one out-of-state warrant.

Rear-end collision nets charge

Michael Camp III, 36 of Naperville was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident in connection with a rear-end collision at the intersection of routes 126 and 47 at 8:49 a.m. on Aug. 1. Damage was minor. No injuries were reported.

Charges result from vehicle collision

Raymundo Escareno, 19, of the 800 block of West Rock Street in Plano was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving while license suspended in connection with a collision at the intersection of Routes 126 and 71 at 7:40 p.m. on July 28. Damage was minor. No injuries were reported.

Failure to appear charge

Jack Tansey, 20, of the 1300 block of Marketplace Drive in Yorkville was charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of consumption of liquor by a minor at 7:09 p.m. on July 31 after police had been called to the area in connection with a disturbance.