Yorkville man arrested on criminal sexual assault, abuse charges

Members of the Kendall County Criminal Intelligence Team arrested a Yorkville man at his residence Aug. 3 on charges of criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse, according to Yorkville police.

In a statement, police identified the suspect as John P. Sheridan, 53, of the 800 block of Canyon Trail.

Police said Sheridan’s arrest is the result of an investigation into an incident that occured at his home on May 5, 2022.

Police said Sheridan is alleged to have committed an act of sexual penetration with a victim he is an acquaintance with when the victim did not or was unable to give consent.

Police said they obtained a warrant for Sheridan’s arrest Aug. 1 and he was taken into custody without incident at his home two days later.

Sheridan was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville where he is being held on $200,000 bond.

Police said the charges against Sheridan are not proof of guilt and he is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trail.