Plano police reports / Aug. 4, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Traffic stop nets charges

Plano police arrested Eric P. Leon, 27, of the 1200 block of Marketplace Drive, Yorkville, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 2:23 a.m. July 31 on Route 34 at Needham Road. Police said Leon was ticketed for driving without a valid driver’s license and charged with possession of two fraudulent government identification cards. Police said Leon was transported to the county jail in Yorkville.