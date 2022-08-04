Oswego police reports / Aug. 4, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Lee M. Drufke, 45, of Waubonsie Circle, Oswego, at 7:35 p.m. July 31 at his residence on a charge of domestic battery. Police said the suspect was later transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Obstructing ID among charges

Oswego police cited Ronnell L. Powell, 26, of the 2000 block of West Downer Place, Aurora, for obstructing identification, driving while license revoked and possession of cannabis in an unapproved container after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 9:21 p.m. July 29 in the 1900 block of Douglas Road.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 6:45 p.m. July 30 in the 1100 block of Douglas Road. Police said they are investigating.

Cited for more than 35 mph over limit

Oswego police ticketed Halley Wojcik, 18, of Oswego, for speeding in excess of 35 mph over the posted speed limit at 7:14 a.m. July 28 on Plainfield Road at Templeton Drive. Police said Wojcik was released at the scene pending a Sept. 6 court appearance on the citation.

Vehicle towed after traffic stop

Oswego police ticketed Chloe Price, 19, of Aurora, for driving while license suspended and having a suspended registration after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 9:01 a.m. July 28 on Douglas Road at old Post Road. Police said Price was released at the scene and her vehicle towed. She was given a Sept. 13 court date on the citations.