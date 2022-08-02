Yorkville School District Y115 launches podcast

YORKVILLE -- Whether it’s the imminent expansion to a full day of kindergarten, or the academic and athletic achievements of students, there’s plenty to talk about when it comes to Yorkville School District Y115.

As the director of marketing, Brent Edwards is the district’s “storyteller” and he has a new vehicle for sharing those stories about Yorkville schools.

Edwards is the host of a new podcast series known as The Foxes Den, which has already produced three programs.

“The Foxes Den is dedicated to learning more about the culture, character, and spirit of what makes Yorkville School District so unique,” Edwards said.

The series takes an in-depth approach to learning more about Yorkville schools and is aimed at parents, students, staff and the community at-large, Edwards said.

“This is an exciting time for our district to provide a long-form format that allows our parents and community members the opportunity to learn more about our staff, students, and Board members in a unique and engaging way,” Edwards said.

The first three episodes feature interviews with school Superintendent Tim Shimp, Yorkville High School Band Director Victor Anderson and school board President Lynn Burks.

The episodes delve into a variety of topics and personal experiences of the guests, Edwards said.

Edwards is lining up teachers, students, coaches, athletes, club and activity sponsors and others involved with the school district for podcast interviews.

The series will be produced on a biweekly basis throughout the school year, Edwards said.

“Having a podcast series allows our staff and students to share their experiences within and around our school district,” Shimp said.

The Foxes Den is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Podbean, iHeart Radio, and the district’s website, Y115.org.