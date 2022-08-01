Oswego commission to consider plans for apartment complex, new subdivision

Concept plans to construct an apartment complex and for a large residential subdivision that would include single family homes, town homes and duplexes will be on the agenda for consideration during the village of Oswego’s next Planning and Zoning Comission meeting.

The commission will gather at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, to consider Greystar Development Central, LLC’s request for concept plan approval of the 306 unit Birchway apartment complex on a currently vacant 20.69 acre site previously zoned B-3 for commercial development just west of the Ogden Falls subdivision on the village’s east side.

For traffic access, Woodford Road would be extended south from Route 34 to the southern terminus of the apartment complex site. The new section of road would connect with an existing section of Woodford Road to the south.

The concept plan calls for the construction of seven, three story apartment buildings that would be located around a central storm water detention area on the western half of the site, while a large portion of site to the east near the Ogden Falls subdivision would remain as open space.

Concept plan for the proposed 306 unit Birchway apartment complex proposed south of Route 34 in Oswego. The Ogden Falls subdivision would border the development to the east.

Amenities on site would include a clubhouse on the westernmost portion of the property near the Woodford Road extension and a dog park at the southwest corner of the site.

Though zoned in 2006 for commercial development, the village’s community development staff believes the proposed plans will provide additional housing options and the residential use “may be appropriate to the surrounding land uses,” a village staff memo reads.

Also on the commission’s Thursday agenda are concept plans submitted by D.R. Horton, Inc. - Midwest for the development of the Sonoma Trails subdivision on a now vacant 227 acre parcel situated along the south side Wolf’s Crossing Road, west of Roth Road.

A portion of the development site was previously annexed into the village under an R-2 residential zoning classification while the rest of the property is located in unincorporated Oswego Township.

The concept plans for the subdivision call for the development of 490 single family homes and 321 multi-family townhomes and duplex units.

A park/pool house would be located near the center of the development, according to the concept plans.

The village’s community development staff is also recommending approval of the concept plans. In a memo, village staff said the subdivision “would provide additional housing options” in the village and the proposed residential use of the land would be appropriate to due the surrounding lane uses.

The commission will render advisory recommendations on both projects to the Village Board which, in turn, will cast a final ballot on each.