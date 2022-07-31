One injured, two cited in Oswego crash

Oswego police responded to a two vehicle crash at 3:42 p.m. July 30 on Fifth Street at Route 34.

In a statement, police said a passenger in one of the vehicles was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

One of the drivers, a juvenile, was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way, police said.

The other driver, Varela Itzel Ramirez, 27, of Aurora, was cited for driving without insurance.

Police said both drivers were given a Sept.13 date to appear in court on the citations.